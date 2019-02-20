Mock Draft Tracker 3.0: Pre-Combine Edition

In order to serve all Chargers fans, Chargers.com has compiled a list of who some top draft pundits are projecting the Bolts will select with the 28th pick in the draft.

With the annual Scouting Combine taking place next week, it's time to take the latest look at who the Chargers are projected to take come Apr. 25 in Nashville:

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.: DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame

What he says: "Corey Liuget, Brandon Mebane, Darius Philon and Damion Square are all free agents, which means the Chargers have to address defensive tackle in free agency or in the draft. I thought they could have taken a DT in Round 1 last year. As I noted in my first Mock Draft, L.A. was pushed around in its playoff loss to the Patriots. Tillery is a good interior pass-rusher with tremendous size (6-6, 304) and athletic traits. He has some versatility, too."

CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso: QB Drew Lock – Missouri

What he says: "A year ago, there was buzz that the Chargers took a long look at the quarterback class to potentially draft one early as the eventual heir apparent to Philip Rivers. While the veteran hasn't showed signs of slowing down, Los Angeles can't pass on the value they get here with Lock."

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson: DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame

What he says: "Tillery had a really good 2018 season for the Fighting Irish and when he's dialed in he's tough to block. Can he play with that consistency from one play to the next? That's what NFL teams will try to find out between now and the draft."

NFL.com's Charley Casserly: LB Mack Wilson – Alabama

What he says: "The Chargers fill a major need on defense with this pick."

Draftwire's Luke Easterling: DL Christian Wilkins – Clemson

What he says: "The Bolts have one of the league's best edge-rushing tandems in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, but free agency could end up leaving them with a gaping hole along the interior of their defensive line. A rare athlete for his size, the explosive and disruptive Wilkins would be a fantastic remedy."

The Ringer's Danny Kelly: OT Greg Little – Ole Miss

What he says: "Little's a massive tackle prospect with light feet and a penchant for pass blocking, a skill that any lineman's going to need playing in the AFC West against the likes of Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Chris Jones, Justin Houston, and more. Give Philip Rivers some time, and he'll pick apart a defense; Little could provide a boost on the right side of the line for L.A. in the short term, then take over on the blind side down the line."

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski: OT Yodny Cajuste – West Virginia

What he says: "West Virginia's Yodny Cajuste will have to make a switch from the left to right side, but his movement skills reflect his history as a basketball player."

The Draft Network's Joe Marino: OT Yodny Cajuste – West Virginia

What he says: "Cajuste's foot speed, anchor, length, power and nasty demeanor are exciting traits that make him an exciting prospect. He needs some technical development, but he has the makeup of an impact starter."

WalterFootball.com's Walter Cherepinsky: LB Devin Bush – Michigan

What he says: "Denzel Perryman is an impending free agent. He'll be missed if he departs, so a replacement will be needed if that happens. Devin Bush is an explosive linebacker who could be the second player at the position off the board in the first round, following Devin White."