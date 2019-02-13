Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mock Draft Tracker 2.0: Post Super Bowl Edition

Feb 12, 2019 at 04:01 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

In order to serve all Chargers fans, Chargers.com has compiled a list of who some top draft pundits are projecting the Bolts will select with the 28th pick in the draft.

With the Super Bowl in the books and the full draft order finalized, more and more experts are updating their mock drafts. So, here is the latest look at who the Chargers are projected to take come Apr. 25 in Nashville:

ESPN's Todd McShay: DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame

What he says: "The Chargers will look to address defensive tackle, as they have some linemen entering free agency. Tillery can press against the run and occasionally flash as a pass-rusher. A combination of Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram and Tillery would be daunting to opposing offenses. Also, don't be shocked to see the Bolts think quarterback with another one of their early picks as they look to the future."

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner: S Nasir Adderley – Delaware

What he says: "After they nabbed their do-it-all safety in the first-round a season ago, they get their center fielder this year. Adderley flashed playmaking ability from the deep middle in his time at Delaware."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller: OT Jawaan Taylor – Florida

What he says: "Offensive tackles have a way of going earlier than we expect in the real NFL Draft, and that's the case with Florida's Jawaan Taylor. He could easily be a top-15 selection, but finding a fit for him early in this mock draft was impossible with four quarterbacks in the top 15 and a load of defensive linemen in that same range. The Los Angeles Chargers will take it. Taylor is a powerful right tackle with a body type that most scouts believe will keep him on the right side or at guard because of his size (6'5", 328 lbs) and power."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein: DT Ed Oliver – Houston

What he says: "I have concerns that Oliver lacks prototype size, which is why I don't project him to go as high as many of my fellow draft analysts. However, his explosive get-off and disruptive qualities would fit nicely with the Chargers… Twitched-up ball of explosive fury from the moment he comes out of his stance, but his lack of NFL size and length creates challenges with his NFL projection. Oliver's athletic ability is beyond rare, but his ability to add and maintain mass could be critical for his future success.

NFL.com's Maurice Jones-Drew: LB Devin Bush – Michigan

What he says: "Bush fits the ideal mold for Gus Bradley's defense, and a sideline-to-sideline playmaker is a must for this unit."

NFL.com's Chad Reuter: OT Dalton Risner – Kansas State

What he says: "Risner can help keep Philip Rivers upright… Risner is the same player on every snap with core strength, body control, and strong hands, allowing him to succeed on a relatively consistent basis. His position flexibility (started at right tackle and center) and play traits mirror those of former KSU standout Cody Whitehair."

Draftwire's Luke Easterling: DT Jerry Tillery – Notre Dame

What he says: "Free agency departures could leave the Bolts' defensive front in dire straits, and they'll need to restock if they want to keep pressure off Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram on the edge. Tillery is a massive force who can line up at multiple spots and blow up opposing offenses."

NFL Draft Scout's Rob Rang: DT Dexter Lawrence – Clemson

What he says: "Brandon Mebane has proven a rock in the middle for the past 12 seasons but the Chargers would be wise to find his replacement in a draft as deep among defensive linemen as this one. Like Mebane, Lawrence won't wow you with his statistics, but just try to move him."

CBSSports.com's Ryan Wilson: OT Andre Dillard – Washington State

What he says: "Dillard had a strong Senior Bowl week and scouts love his footwork. And since Philip Rivers might just play forever, the Chargers will need to protect him.

CBSSports.com's Chris Trapasso: DT Christian Wilkins – Clemson

What he says: "Wilkins could become a star quickly on the same defensive line as Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. He can one-gap, two-gap, and showed off serious pass-rush ability in 2018."

CBSSports.com's R. J. White: LB Devin Bush – Michigan

What he says: "The Chargers now have to go out and find capable linebackers they can trust to be difference makers. Bush could be a steal this low as a well-rounded linebacker prospect who could play the weak side in L.A."

MMQB's Kalyn Kahler: DT Dre'Mont Jones – Ohio State

What she says: "The Chargers' performance in the AFC divisional round against the Patriots made it clear they need to get stronger in the interior. Jones is still raw, but he can be molded a number of different ways as a 290-pounder who moves like a much smaller man. He'd be a nice, high-upside piece for the Los Angeles defense."

USA Today's Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: LB Devin Bush – Michigan

What he says: "General manager Tom Telesco said linebacker was the one position Los Angeles needs to 'focus pretty heavily on in the offseason.' Despite having a build more befitting of a safety (5-11, 222 pounds), Bush can still fire past blockers with his quickness and stick with running backs and tight ends downfield."

The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed above represent those of individual authors and do not represent the opinions or policies of the Chargers' organization, front office staff, coaches and executives.

