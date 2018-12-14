Military Hero of the Week: Staff Sergeant Jason M. Ross

Jason enlisted in the Marines directly out of high school in September 2001. He served his first deployment to Afghanistan in 2009 where he worked as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (E.O.D) tech in a combat zone. He deployed a second time to Afghanistan in 2010.
On March 7, 2011 Jason was on a routine patrol when he stepped on an I.E.D that left him severely injured. He lost both of his legs as a result. He was airlifted to Bethesda and woke up in the hospital 10 days later. Jason spent the next year in the hospital receiving treatment and physical therapy. He has undergone 245 surgeries to date.
In August 2014 Jason was medically retired from the Marines after 13 years. Today, he lives in Fallbrook with his two daughters, Stacy and Jackie, and his parents, George and Linda, in a Smart-Home provided by the Gary Sinise Foundation. He and his family continue to adjust to a new lifestyle. Whenever possible Jason likes to get out and enjoy two of his favorite past-times, shooting and sled-hockey.
