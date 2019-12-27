Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Military Hero of the Week: Gunnery Sergeant Williamson

Dec 27, 2019 at 08:37 AM

Gunnery Sergeant Williamson enlisted in the Marine Corps on 18 March 2003, and underwent recruit training with Hotel Company, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina. Upon completion of recruit training Private First Class Williamson attended the School of Infantry in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

In February of 2003, Private First Class Williamson executed orders to Delta Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. During this assignment he served as a Scout and a Team Leader, he also participated in three Iraq deployments.

In June 2007 Sergeant Williamson executed orders to The Basic School where he served as Combat Instructor as well as Enlisted Warfighting Instructor. 

In October 2010 Sergeant Williamson executed orders to 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. During this assignment he filled Squad Leader billet during deployment to Musa Qualah, Afghanistan. Between deployments he was promoted to Staff Sergeant during the next deployment he served H&S Company Operations Chief, CAAT Section Leader as part of the 26th MEU. On his last deployment he served as Platoon Sergeant for Lima Company as part of the 26th MEU.

In January 2016, Staff Sergeant Williamson executed orders to Recruiters School, San Diego, California, upon completion he was assigned as a Production Recruiter, PCS Decatur, Texas, Recruiting Substation Wichita Falls, Texas, Recruiting Station Forth Worth, Texas, 8th Marine Corps District. Where he was promoted to his current rank of Gunnery Sergeant 

His personal awards include: Purple Heart, Navy/Marine Corps Achievement Medal (1 gold stars in lieu of 2nd award), and the Combat Action Ribbon.

The Military Hero of the Week presented by California Resources Corporation was created to acknowledge the heroic efforts and sacrifices made by our U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Each week of the Regular Season the Los Angeles Chargers will honor a Military Hero. The honored service member will receive four tickets to a Chargers home game where he or she will be recognized on-field.

Do you know a current or retired service member? Click here to nominate them to be our next Military Hero of the Week!

