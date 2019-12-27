Military Hero of the Week: Specialist Jennifer Campbell

Specialist Jennifer Campbell is an Army Veteran and Commander Of The American Legion Hollywood Post 43. She is the 2nd Female Commander Of The Post in 100 years.
Jennifer is a veteran of the United States Army, serving 4 years in the Army Transportation Corps. She currently serves as Commander of the American Legion, Hollywood Post 43 and is deeply committed to continued service to veterans and the Hollywood Community.
An Iowa native, former collegiate student athlete of the triathlon team, and Alpha Chi Omega alumni, Jennifer received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Iowa. She holds a Master of Science degree in Nutrition Education from American University. In civilian life, Jennifer is a personal trainer, coach, and nutritionist.
The Military Hero of the Week presented by California Resources Corporation was created to acknowledge the heroic efforts and sacrifices made by our U.S. service members, veterans and their families. Each week of the Regular Season the Los Angeles Chargers will honor a Military Hero. The honored service member will receive four tickets to a Chargers home game where he or she will be recognized on-field.
