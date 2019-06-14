Mike Williams Set for "Expanded" Role in 2019

By now everyone knows Mike Williams took a massive step forward between his first and second years in the NFL.

After all, the wide receiver hauled in 43 passes for 664 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns while also carrying the rock seven times for 28 yards (4.0 yards per carry) and another TD. In the process, he became the first Chargers wideout since Tony Martin way back in 1996 to have 10 scrimmage touchdowns in a single season. Those 11 total TDs were also the fourth most among any wideout in the league.

If that wasn't enough, a whopping 83.7-percent of his catches went for a first down, which was the best mark in the NFL.

So, it's fair to ask, what does Mike Williams have in store for 2019?

Well, speaking with reporters on the last day of minicamp, Williams made it clear that he's set to have an expanded role in year three.

"Well, this is my third year going into the offense," he explained. "I'm a lot more confident coming out here and playing. My role is going to expand with Tyrell (Williams) leaving (to the Raiders). I'm looking forward to that. I'm ready to make some plays this upcoming season."

So, what exactly does an "expanded" role mean?

Basically, more balls thrown his way as well as increased ways the Bolts will use him.

It's safe to say Williams is revved up for the opportunity, though he won't go into detail just yet.

"We lost a big weapon in Tyrell (so) a lot of people in the room have to step up," he said. "I feel like me being the player that I am, I feel like I can do that… I feel like the role is going to change. I feel I'm going to get a lot more opportunities than I did last year. A lot more balls coming my way. I'm looking forward to it."