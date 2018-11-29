Mike Williams Delivering on Promise

"That's big," he said. "Any time you get the ball in your hands, you've just got to try to get in the end zone. That's the main thing. You've got to zoom focus into the end zone (and) make plays that come your way. That's the main thing. Playmakers make plays."

While Mike Williams provided countless highlights while at Clemson, his role was vastly different.

However, on a Chargers offense with top notch weapons including Keenan Allen and Tyrell Williams out wide and the likes of Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler out of the backfield, the ball doesn't come his way nearly as often as it did in college.

For instance, he had 98 receptions in 15 games his last season in Clemson, which is a far cry from his 24 catches through 11 games this season.

Yet if you think the lack of targets bothers Mike Williams, you'd be dead wrong. The team's success is far more important to him than individual accomplishments, so he understands why the ball doesn't come his way as much as it did in college.