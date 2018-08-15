Mike Davis Proving to be a Diamond in the Rough

Davis agrees.

He's not just an athlete anymore. And while he still has more work to do before becoming a finished product, he's developed into a technically-sound cornerback who relies more on his technique than his pure talent.

"Last year I was relying on my athletic abilities, but that only works in college and high school," he said. "This year, I'm a lot more about technique. I'm trying to be a technician, because I know when it comes to technique, I need to excel. And, my expectations are if I do that, then I'll see more regular time with the defense."

With Jason Verrett tearing his Achilles and Trevor Williams nursing a minor ankle injury, the Bolts have entrusted Davis as the other starting cornerback opposite Hayward. He's more than held his own during training camp going up against the likes of Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams, earning rave reviews from his teammates.

"I feel like he's been playing at a high level, especially in practice, and you can feel that he has more confidence," Hayward said. "It's a big jump from your rookie year to your second year, so I think he'll make a big jump going into his second year. He was already one of the better special teams players, and now he's trying to make that transition to being a really good player on defense, and I think he's got a chance to be."

Even more important, Davis had a solid debut in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. In particular, Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley liked the physical nature in which he attacked the offense.

"We always knew he had speed, but I think now he's become more of a willing tackler," Bradley said. "Where he's gotten stronger, I think he's got more confidence in his ability to tackle. He had a couple opportunities in the game where he showed up in tackling. So, I think he's becoming more well-rounded. He's not just a guy that can run and play in the perimeter. That's the area we really challenge him on."