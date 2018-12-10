Michael Badgley's Record-Setting Day Lifts Bolts

Philip Rivers and the Chargers offense has been lights-out all year, ranking among the NFL's best in total offense (fifth), points per game (sixth), passing (eighth) and rushing (10th) among a litany of other categories.

However, while they put up strong numbers by league standards, Sunday fell short of their left expectations. They still managed to move the ball, they found the end zone only twice, giving Badgley numerous opportunities. He ended up making all four of his field goal attempts (59, 31, 32, 45) and both extra points.

As a result, he totaled 14 points on the afternoon to bring his career total to 62, passing Dennis Partee for the most by a Chargers kicker through seven career games.

"It's cool to come in here and just be blessed with the opportunity," Badgley said. "I wasn't with the team in preseason or any of that. (My opportunity) came a couple of weeks in. Just how these guys have welcomed me to this organization, my teammates, it's awesome to go out there and do something like that and show them what I've got."

Thus, you can understand why Rivers and company have all the confidence in the world in Badgley.

"It's awesome (to have him)," number 17 said. "It gives you confidence that you have in him, and I think just like it's one game at a time, it's one kick at a time and everything is new… He's a football player, at least from what I'm gathering. He played a little quarterback and safety in high school. He hasn't been a kicker his whole life, not that being a kicker your whole life is a negative by any means, but I've seen him throw the football; he can throw the heck out of the ball. Just the way he carries himself I guess is a little more like a guy who has played other positions in his life."