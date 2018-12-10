Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Michael Badgley's Record-Setting Day Lifts Bolts

Dec 09, 2018 at 07:03 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

120918_CINBadgley_CMS

Michael Badgley wanted a chance to kick it from 64 yards.

He had to settle for 59.

After the Chargers opted to try a Hail Mary with one second to go in the first half, they received an untimed down after Philip Rivers drew Jordan Willis offsides.

Head Coach Anthony Lynn wasted little time sending his rookie kicker out onto the field.

In fact, Badgley was champing at the bit, begging for a chance at the 59-yarder.

"That young man was pulling my tail," he said. "(He kept saying) 'Coach let me kick. Coach let me kick.' I was going to let him kick it."

Boy, did he ever deliver.

Badgley blasted it through the uprights, giving the Bolts a spark as they headed into halftime with a 17-12 lead.

It was the highlight of what proved to be a record-setting day for Badgley as his 59-yard field goal to end the first half was the longest in franchise history. Nate Kaeding previously held the record with a 57-yard field goal back in 2008.

While Badgley said he can make it from well over 60 yards in practice, he explained how this was the longest field goal he's ever made in a game since he's started playing.

He also had no doubt it was going through as he watched it sail through the air.

"It's one of those situations where once you feel it come off your foot, you know you've got a chance and (I) saw it go over the crossbar," he said. "(We) went into halftime with a nice lead…(it's) not much different (than kicking any other field goal). Everything's the same swing. In that situation, when I go out there, I swing my leg. They just called timeout so I wanted to stay loose and just feel good."

Philip Rivers and the Chargers offense has been lights-out all year, ranking among the NFL's best in total offense (fifth), points per game (sixth), passing (eighth) and rushing (10th) among a litany of other categories.

However, while they put up strong numbers by league standards, Sunday fell short of their left expectations. They still managed to move the ball, they found the end zone only twice, giving Badgley numerous opportunities. He ended up making all four of his field goal attempts (59, 31, 32, 45) and both extra points.

As a result, he totaled 14 points on the afternoon to bring his career total to 62, passing Dennis Partee for the most by a Chargers kicker through seven career games.

"It's cool to come in here and just be blessed with the opportunity," Badgley said. "I wasn't with the team in preseason or any of that. (My opportunity) came a couple of weeks in. Just how these guys have welcomed me to this organization, my teammates, it's awesome to go out there and do something like that and show them what I've got."

Thus, you can understand why Rivers and company have all the confidence in the world in Badgley.

"It's awesome (to have him)," number 17 said. "It gives you confidence that you have in him, and I think just like it's one game at a time, it's one kick at a time and everything is new… He's a football player, at least from what I'm gathering. He played a little quarterback and safety in high school. He hasn't been a kicker his whole life, not that being a kicker your whole life is a negative by any means, but I've seen him throw the football; he can throw the heck out of the ball. Just the way he carries himself I guess is a little more like a guy who has played other positions in his life."

"We've had our kicking woes in the past, and I think as an offense, (with Badgley) it makes us more confident that we can score points whenever we cross the 50," added Russell Okung. "I think it's great. Throughout the week, Badgley always wants to get as many long field goals as possible. He really wants to challenge himself to be a great kicker, and to see that come into fruition on a Sunday during a real game in real time, it's huge because it shows that he wants that pressure and he wants to deliver for the team."

Lynn also explained how Badgley's presence changes the way he manages a game.

"When I get down inside the 50 and the 40, I'm not thinking about fourth downs and going for it as much," he said. "It's good to have a kicker that has leg strength."

What made Badgley's performance even more impressive was it came on the heels of an atypical week of practice. With heavy rain altering the Chargers' practice schedule, including a Thursday walk-through session in a local high school gym on what typically is a heavy kicking day, the rookie wasn't able to go through his usual routine.

It obviously didn't matter.

"We didn't get to practice field goals Thursday because of rain, so we practiced today I guess," Lynn joked. "We normally score more touchdowns than (we did today), but sometimes you've just got to play complementary football. I thought that special teams did that today with the field goals and the coverage."

Badgley also had ice in his veins with a 45-yard kick with less than a minute remaining.

Miss it and the Bengals have the ball at their own 35 with 1:01 to go in the game needing a field goal of their own to win the game.

Instead, the rookie drilled it, capping a record-setting day that he'll long remember.

However, when it comes to kicking, Badgley explained he has a short memory.

"It's just one of those things where you're going one kick at a time, whether it's practice or in a game," he said. "You're just going play by play, and it's one of those situations that came up Sunday night. Had to go get the job done. And then in a game like this, coach calls your name, you've got to go do your job.... You just think about what you know you're comfortable doing and what you've been doing your whole life, and how you feel and win your teammates over. They feel confident in you and get the coaches to feel confident in you. Just be a pro. That's what I kind of am always. Just be a pro."

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Chargers Elevate Kemon Hall & Richard Rodgers for Week 1

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Kemon Hall and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 2 | Football 202

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the 2022 LA Chargers. With quarterback Justin Herbert entering Year 2 in Joe Lombardi's offensive scheme, the Bolts are set on stacking upon their success in his record-breaking 2021 season and making a run in 2022.

news

5 Things to Watch for in 2nd Episode of 'All In'

Here's a look at key storylines from the second episode of the all-access show

Latest News
Advertising