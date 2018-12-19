Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Melvin Gordon Proud of Mike Williams Walking in His Shoes

Dec 19, 2018 at 11:47 AM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

121918_GordonWilliams_CMS

For months leading up to his sophomore season, the previous year's first-round pick answered countless questions about a disappointing rookie campaign in which he failed to find the end zone.

No, we're not talking about Mike Williams.

This is what Melvin Gordon endured the entire 2016 offseason after a rookie year in which he carried the ball 184 times for 641 yards and zero touchdowns in 14 games with five fumbles. He followed that up with a Pro Bowl second season in which he pounded the rock 254 times for 997 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in 13 games with only two fumbles.

Thus, you can understand why Gordon was so sympathetic to Mike Williams' plight this offseason as he and the wideout faced a similar line of questioning.

By this point, everyone knows a back injury limited Williams all year long last season as he caught only 11 passes for 95 yards in 10 games with no touchdowns.

Well, just like Gordon, Williams has put all doubt to bed with a standout sophomore season in which he's snared 37 passes for 592 yards and nine touchdowns while also running for another. Overall, his 10 total touchdowns are the fourth most among wideouts in the NFL. They're also the most by a Chargers' WR since Tony Martin in 1996.

In addition, 31 of Williams' catches have gone for first downs, good for an 83.8 first down percentage that ranks second in the NFL.

But this isn't another story documenting Williams' turnaround.

Instead, it's about Gordon and the bond the two of them forged after walking a similar path.

Williams has been front and center recently after winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors with a three-touchdown performance that also includes snaring the game-winning conversion. Thus, Gordon opened up earlier this week about the conversation the two had this offseason.

"I was talking to him in the offseason," the running back explained. "I was just like, 'Bro, you know I see it's going to be a better year for you.' Being the seventh pick, I was the 15th pick and you didn't score any touchdowns (and) I didn't score any touchdowns. You had high expectations as well as I did. To the fans and the people, you really didn't meet (those expectations), and it's just so much motivation. I was like, 'Bro I understand.'"

It's eerie just how similar the first two seasons of their careers proved to be. In fact, Gordon pointed out a photo taken in their rookie years that are near identical as well, but knew if Williams followed his advice, he'd turns things around – just as Gordon did.

"It was a picture he had where he was like laying on the ground with his head down," he said. "We had the same picture (of me) and I had it vs. Miami my rookie year. I was like, 'Bro, I feel your pain. You've just got to grind, bro. It's going to be a better year for you.' So, me seeing him with all the success he's getting now is just – I'm so happy for him because people don't know how tough it is with all those expectations just for yourself and just being a top pick and just being a great player and not producing the way you want. It's tough to get out that, and he got out of that hole and he's making the best of it. I'm happy for him."

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Hype Video

The Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3.

video

All In: Episode 3 | First Blood

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access as the 2022 LA Chargers begin their season and see who will draw first blood in the battle for the highly competitive AFC West. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts' first two games vs the Raiders & Chiefs.

video

Coming Soon | All In Season 2, Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the LA Chargers as they begin the 2022 season and battle against two AFC West opponents. Check out episode 3 of All In Season 2 on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday, September 23rd at 10am.

news

Chargers Elevate Jason Moore, Jr. and Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Jason Moore Jr., and tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Thursday night's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Kansas City Chiefs to open the first ever Prime Video Thursday Night Football in Kansas City for Week 2.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christian Covington to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christian Covington to the active roster from the team's practice squad. To make room for Covington on the active roster, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the the Las Vegas Raiders to open the 2022 NFL season in Week 1 at SoFi Stadium.

Latest News
Advertising