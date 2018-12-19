Melvin Gordon Proud of Mike Williams Walking in His Shoes

Instead, it's about Gordon and the bond the two of them forged after walking a similar path.

Williams has been front and center recently after winning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors with a three-touchdown performance that also includes snaring the game-winning conversion. Thus, Gordon opened up earlier this week about the conversation the two had this offseason.

"I was talking to him in the offseason," the running back explained. "I was just like, 'Bro, you know I see it's going to be a better year for you.' Being the seventh pick, I was the 15th pick and you didn't score any touchdowns (and) I didn't score any touchdowns. You had high expectations as well as I did. To the fans and the people, you really didn't meet (those expectations), and it's just so much motivation. I was like, 'Bro I understand.'"

It's eerie just how similar the first two seasons of their careers proved to be. In fact, Gordon pointed out a photo taken in their rookie years that are near identical as well, but knew if Williams followed his advice, he'd turns things around – just as Gordon did.