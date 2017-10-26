Mailbag: Will the Chargers Make Another Deadline Deal?

A: There are a ton of qualities I could name, with the most obvious being Lynn's ability to keep the team together during an adverse start to the year. At 0-4, it would have been easy to fold and give up. Instead, the locker room remained as tight as ever, showing great resolve to go on a three-game winning streak. However, the quality I've been most impressed with is his flexibility. While a man of strong convictions, Lynn isn't stubborn. For instance, he prefers to get the ball to start the game, preferring to set the tone from the start by marching down the field and putting up points. However, with that not working for the Bolts as they've gotten off to slow starts, he changed course against the Broncos. L.A. opted to defer, forced a quick turnover on defense and raced out to an early 7-0 start. After the game, his answer on why he made that decision shows how his flexibility is an asset to the Chargers: