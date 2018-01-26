Mailbag: Will the Bolts Draft a QB?

A: Mock Drafts are fun. Mock Drafts help us learn generally where players are valued. But I put little stock as to who the "experts" predict we'll select. Barely anyone had us picking Mike Williams or Joey Bosa the last two years. As far as quarterbacks go, that has been rumored for years as well. As General Manager Tom Telesco routinely notes, they evaluate every position every season. He did say the team knows Philip Rivers isn't going to play another 10 years, and they do have to have a plan in place for life after him sooner or later. Still, number 17 is coming off one of his best seasons, and shows no sign of slowing down. We'll all see what happens together in late April.