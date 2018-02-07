Mailbag: Who is the Fastest Charger?

Q: Who is the fastest player on the Chargers? – @swaggypuzivert13
A: There's a lot of speed on the Bolts. Guys like Tyrell Williams and Michael Davis can really fly, but no one holds a candle to Travis Benjamin. Outside of Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, Benjamin may have the best jets in the entire league. I mean, he is really a blur. Philip Rivers is on record saying he's never thrown to someone with that much pure speed. Here's a fun little bit of trivia for you – Travis goes by the nickname "rabbit" because he used to chase and catch them growing up as a kid in Florida.
Q: What is a catch? – Michael Campbell
A: Yeah, I'm not answering that one.
Q: Which former player no longer on our team do you miss the most? – Duane Holmes
A: There are too many to name, as there have been a ton of class acts to come through this locker room since I began in 2012. Still, one name comes to mind right away – Malcom Floyd. And if you asked this question to anyone in the front office, I'd bet most would also name M80 as their pick. On the field, you saw what a dynamic, clutch weapon he was at wide receiver, which is why he was such a fan favorite. But off the field, if you've ever been lucky enough to come across M80, you know that you'll likely never find a better person. If I'm ever lucky enough to have a son, I hope he is half the human being that Malcom Floyd is.
Q: What is Gordon and Allen's contract status? – @jskye_52
A: Melvin Gordon is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. As a first round pick, the team can pick up his fifth-year option, meaning he will be under contract through at least the 2019 season. As far as Keenan Allen goes, he signed a four-year extension in 2016, meaning he is under contract through the 2020 season.