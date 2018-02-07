Mailbag: Who is the Fastest Charger?

A: There are too many to name, as there have been a ton of class acts to come through this locker room since I began in 2012. Still, one name comes to mind right away – Malcom Floyd. And if you asked this question to anyone in the front office, I'd bet most would also name M80 as their pick. On the field, you saw what a dynamic, clutch weapon he was at wide receiver, which is why he was such a fan favorite. But off the field, if you've ever been lucky enough to come across M80, you know that you'll likely never find a better person. If I'm ever lucky enough to have a son, I hope he is half the human being that Malcom Floyd is.