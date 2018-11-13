Mailbag: Which Chargers Belong in the Pro Bowl? 

A: I hope no one in the locker room reads this because there are plenty of names I'm going to forget that absolutely deserve it. Obviously Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen and Derwin James belong on the squad this year. Turn on any game and it's clear they are among the best players at their respective positions, and they have the stats to prove it. Casey Hayward may not have same number of interceptions and passes defensed like he has the past two seasons, but watch any game and you'll see quarterbacks are terrified to throw his way. He gets my vote as well. However, there are two players I want to highlight that may not be top of mind, but absolutely deserve to go. The first is Brandon Mebane. It's mindboggling to think that the 12-year veteran has never made a Pro Bowl, yet the 33-year-old has been among the best at his position this year. His 30 tackles are the most by any nose tackle in the league, and are five more than the next closest player (Eddie Goldman). In addition, his three tackles for loss and one sack each rank second among nose tackles. It's time Mebane made his first Pro Bowl! The second player is another veteran – Mike Pouncey. Already a three-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Miami Dolphins, Pouncey has been outstanding in the middle of one of the top offensive lines in football. His ability to reach the second level has been key to some of Melvin Gordon's big runs while he has been a stout presence along the interior in pass protection as well.