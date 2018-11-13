Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Mailbag: Which Chargers Belong in the Pro Bowl? 

Nov 13, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Q: Which Chargers are getting your Pro Bowl votes, Rick? – Brendon Forte

A: I hope no one in the locker room reads this because there are plenty of names I'm going to forget that absolutely deserve it. Obviously Philip Rivers, Melvin Gordon, Keenan Allen and Derwin James belong on the squad this year. Turn on any game and it's clear they are among the best players at their respective positions, and they have the stats to prove it. Casey Hayward may not have same number of interceptions and passes defensed like he has the past two seasons, but watch any game and you'll see quarterbacks are terrified to throw his way. He gets my vote as well. However, there are two players I want to highlight that may not be top of mind, but absolutely deserve to go. The first is Brandon Mebane. It's mindboggling to think that the 12-year veteran has never made a Pro Bowl, yet the 33-year-old has been among the best at his position this year. His 30 tackles are the most by any nose tackle in the league, and are five more than the next closest player (Eddie Goldman). In addition, his three tackles for loss and one sack each rank second among nose tackles. It's time Mebane made his first Pro Bowl! The second player is another veteran – Mike Pouncey. Already a three-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Miami Dolphins, Pouncey has been outstanding in the middle of one of the top offensive lines in football. His ability to reach the second level has been key to some of Melvin Gordon's big runs while he has been a stout presence along the interior in pass protection as well.

Q: How happy is everyone to be back home at the Hub after all this time away? I'll be there with my powder blue Gates jersey on! – Andy W.

A: First off, excellent choice in jersey. Doesn't get much better than that name and color combo! But to answer your question, they are veeeerrrrry happy. It's been an incredibly long six weeks since they last played at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center, which I imagine has to be the longest any team has gone between games at home. That should only show how incredible the team's win streak has been as they traveled to Cleveland, London, Seattle and Oakland over that span and won all four games. This is one impressive 7-2 record the Bolts boast entering Week 11! Now it's time to take care of business at home.

Q: Man, how good has Virgil Green been?! –  Robert Memmott

A: Oh, he's been fantastic. His blocking has been phenomenal. He's helping set the edge at the point of attack and also wiping players out at the second level to help spring Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler on these big runs. And his contributions as a receiver can't be overlooked either as he's hauled in 13 passes for 162 yards and one score. I also love the feistiness he plays with. Watch him after he catches the ball for a first down or has a big block to spring the running back – he's pumping his fist and celebrating enthusiastically. I love that you sent this question in, Robert, and gave me a chance to sing the tight end's praises.

