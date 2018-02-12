Mailbag: Which Charger has the Best Hands?

A: A lot of people are interested in him, but I have my eyes on Shaquem Griffin out of UCF. He's the reigning American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, leading his team in solo tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in his first season at outside linebacker. Last season, he totaled 75 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks in another dominating campaign. He's a speedy athlete and a punishing hitter who makes the types of players NFL teams covet. Oh yeah, and he has only one hand. Griffin lost his left hand due to a rare prenatal condition, but he didn't let that stop him of not only following his football dreams, but excelling at the college level. So, how can you not keep your eye on someone like that?