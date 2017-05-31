Mailbag: What's the Biggest Difference Under Anthony Lynn?

Q: What's been the biggest difference with Anthony Lynn in OTAs now that he is our head coach? – Kai Beltre

A: Each and every new coach puts his own unique stamp on an organization, and that's been the case in the very early months of the Anthony Lynn Era. Truth be told, it's probably too early to answer this question. We won't know the way he'll conduct the team in season, on game day, when it comes to travel, etc. for another few months. Right now, I'll say the way Lynn conducts practice has stood out. The Bolts hit the field earlier in the day than years past, and go through individual and team drills in a different structure. I really enjoy watching Lynn at practice as well. During individuals, he is very hands on as he bounces from position to position. But when it comes time for 11-on-11 and 7-on-7, he prefers to stand far back in the field of play, surveying all the action in front of him.

Q: Now that teams don't have to cut players from 90 to 75 halfway through the preseason, how do you think this will impact teams on how they assess players knowing they get a full month of games to watch players instead of just three weeks? – Adam Akila

A: I don't think it will change too much as evaluations have been going on all season. What it does do is afford a fringe player fighting for a spot at the back end of the 53-man roster or the practice squad one more chance to prove his worth. Preseason reps can be hard to come by as 90 players are cycled in, so giving someone even a few more chances to make a name for himself is a win-win for both the player and the team. This was a no-brainer change to make.

Q: Which game on the 2017 schedule is Ricky Henne most excited about? – J.C. Porman

A: Two that stand out are the Monday Night opener in Denver and the home opener against the Dolphins. But the game that I am most excited about is Thanksgiving Day in Dallas. I've said it a few times, but is there a bigger game on the national stage outside the Super Bowl than playing the Cowboys on Turkey Day? The entire country will tune in, so it should be an electric atmosphere. I'm already counting down the days.

Q: When will we learn training camp dates? I want to book my travel!! #BoltUp – Lisa Apoldo