Mailbag: What Jobs are Still on the Line?

A: This is going to sound counter intuitive, but I put a lot into individual performances but very little into the outcome of the game. You want to see players go out there and execute at a high level, especially those fighting for a roster spot. There's a big difference between excelling in training camp practice and doing it against another team in a full contact game. There are a lot of pieces that go into the final puzzle when evaluating a player, but I personally think there is nothing that compares to performing in an actual game. That being said, you can't get too bent out of shape. Very little to no game planning occurs in the preseason, which often impacts individual and team performances as well. There are many examples of teams going winless in the preseason and then winning their division. Likewise, there are often times teams go undefeated in exhibition play but end the year owning a top 10 pick.