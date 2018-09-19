Mailbag: How Has Justin Jones Fared? 

A: It's hard to get on the field when Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have played the way they have. I've written a ton about that dynamic duo, and for good reason as they've emerged as one of the best one-two punches in the league. Gordon has carried the ball 24 times for 92 yards (3.8 ypc) and one rushing touchdown while Ekeler has 16 carries for 116 yards (7.3 ypc). As a result, the Bolts have established a strong rushing attack, averaging 116.0 yards per game. So, it's easy to see why Newsome hasn't seen the field much on offense. The good news is that they have him in the bullpen, and the rookie looks to be a reliable weapon they can call on if need be.