LT Shares His Hall of Fame Advice to Bobby Beathard

For the second-straight year, and third time in four summers, the Chargers will have a member of the team's storied history enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a matter of hours, former General Manager Bobby Beathard, the architect of the Bolts' 1994 AFC Champion squad, will be enshrined in Canton.

It was only one year ago that LaDainian Tomlinson was in his very shoes. Thus, number 21 was eager to share advice to Beathard on this special day:

"This is the best weekend for a football legend that you're ever going to get.

It's such a prestigious honor. Marshall Faulk had the best quote when he called it 'football heaven'.

That's the way it really seems when you go there; you see all these legends. And you go to the bust room and you see all these guys; guys who'll you'll be joining.

It's pretty phenomenal, so soak it all in…but it'll be hard to soak it in the first time.

There is so much stuff going on. I was thinking about my speech, family members and friends coming, and all that stuff, so it's a lot. I don't think it's even possible to soak it all in the day you get enshrined.

But this is well deserving, and you've done great things in this game for a long, long time.