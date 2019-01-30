Los Angeles Sports Council Names Philip Rivers a Sportsman of the Year

Philip Rivers is fresh off one of the finest seasons of his career, and on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Sports Council named him one of their two Sportsmen of the Year along with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

The two will be honored at the 14th annual LA Sports Awards in March. In addition, Rivers is the second Charger to be honored by the prestigious council as Anthony Lynn was named the 2018 Coach of the Year.

Number 17 lit up the league in 2018, guiding the Bolts to a 12-4 regular season record that tied for the best in the AFC. He completed 347 of 508 passes (68.3 percent) for 4,308 yards and 32 touchdowns, earning his eighth Pro Bowl nod in the process. In addition, Rivers joined Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 10 seasons of at least 4,000 yards. He also tied a personal best with a 105.5 passer rating.