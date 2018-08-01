Los Angeles Chargers Team Up with Shamrock Social Club to Offer Fans free Chargers Tattoos

The Los Angeles Chargers and Shamrock Social Club will partner for the second-straight year to offer fans free Chargers tattoos on a first-come, first-served basis.
Shamrock Social Club will be tattooing fans between the hours of 1:00pm and 1:00am on Wednesday, August 8. They are located at 9026 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.
Fans will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of Chargers tattoo designs and get inked courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers. To make the day more fun, Charger Girls and a current player(s) will be on hand in the early afternoon to interact with fans.
Check out the video below for scene's from last year's event.