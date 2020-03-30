Los Angeles Chargers, KCBS/KCAL & iHeartRadio Team Up for LAUSD Live Fundraiser

Funds raised will go towards free meals, supplies and technology.

LAUSD has set up "Grab and Go" locations across L.A. County feeding nearly 500K a day. The meals are not only for students, but their families and the eight emergency homeless shelters that opened to deal with the crisis.

Funds for supplies and technology will go towards aiding students to continue their learning at home. This includes covering daily needs from paper and pencils, to internet connections, as well as Chromebook and other computers to keep students and their families connected to online learning tools.