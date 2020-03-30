Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Monday, Mar 30, 2020 03:40 PM

Los Angeles Chargers, KCBS/KCAL & iHeartRadio Team Up for LAUSD Live Fundraiser

On Thursday, Apr. 2, the Los Angeles Chargers are joining CBS 2/KCAL 9 and iHeartRadio for a day-long fundraiser to help raise money, supplies and awareness for Los Angeles Unified School District students and their families who are struggling during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

The fundraiser on Apr. 2 will run on all KCBS/KCAL/CBSNLA platforms from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. PT.

Head coach Anthony Lynn will join Jim Hill at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday on CBS 2 and other Chargers representatives will participate throughout the day.

WAYS TO DONATE DURING THE FUNDRAISER

  • Text NEED to 76278
  • Online: Donate Now
  • Checks: C/O LA Students Most in Need, 221 Figueroa St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Funds raised will go towards free meals, supplies and technology. 

LAUSD has set up "Grab and Go" locations across L.A. County feeding nearly 500K a day.  The meals are not only for students, but their families and the eight emergency homeless shelters that opened to deal with the crisis. 

Funds for supplies and technology will go towards aiding students to continue their learning at home.  This includes covering daily needs from paper and pencils, to internet connections, as well as Chromebook and other computers to keep students and their families connected to online learning tools.

Be sure to watch CBS Los Angeles on Thursday to help those who are struggling with the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.

Related Content

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense
news

NFL Draft: Wide Receiver, Running Back Options for an Already Explosive Chargers Offense

Pro Football Focus' Mike Renner lays out possibilities outside of the first round.
Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days
news

Linval Joseph Plays with Mentality Forged During Youth Weightlifting Days

"I treat every rep as if it's my last lift."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 8.0

Draft analysts predict whom the Chargers will select at No. 6 overall.
Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 
news

Newest Chargers Introduced at Team's First-Ever Virtual Town Hall 

"This offseason, all the guys we brought in are stars and I'm just glad to be a part of that group."
Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.
news

Darrell Stuckey Talks Former KU Teammate Chris Harris Jr.

"I think he's at a place where he knows exactly who he is ... He's a team player (and) he's team-oriented." 
Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft
news

Matt "Money" Smith Reveals Favorite Skill Position Players in 2020 NFL Draft

A look at a few prospects who may look good in powder blue.
Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense
news

Nick Vigil Looking Forward to Playing in Chargers Defense

"It'll be fun for me to play in a defense like that.  (The Chargers) have a ton of talent, all over the field."
Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0
news

Chargers Mock Draft Tracker 7.0

An updated look at possibilities for the Chargers at No. 6 overall.
'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million
news

'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million

The Los Angeles Chargers, LAUSD, CBSLA and iHeartRadio combined forces with celebrities, civic leaders, businesses/philanthropies and thousands of small donors to support those in need.
NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?
news

NFL Draft Questions, Answered: Favorite Sleepers in this Year's Class?

Kentucky's Lynn Bowden and Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. have big-play potential in the NFL.
89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum
news

89 Women Hired Through Pipeline of NFL's Women's Careers in Football Forum

Sam Rapoport discusses the rise of women working in NFL football operations. 
Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team
news

Bryan Bulaga "Thankful" to Join "Talented" Chargers Team

"It was one of those teams where I was hoping things would come together and we would be able to work out a deal.  Thankfully, we were."

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising