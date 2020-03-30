Los Angeles Chargers, KCBS/KCAL & iHeartRadio Team Up for LAUSD Live Fundraiser

On Thursday, Apr. 2, the Los Angeles Chargers are joining CBS 2/KCAL 9 and iHeartRadio for a day-long fundraiser to help raise money, supplies and awareness for Los Angeles Unified School District students and their families who are struggling during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
The fundraiser on Apr. 2 will run on all KCBS/KCAL/CBSNLA platforms from 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. PT.
Head coach Anthony Lynn will join Jim Hill at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday on CBS 2 and other Chargers representatives will participate throughout the day.
WAYS TO DONATE DURING THE FUNDRAISER
- Text NEED to 76278
- Online: Donate Now
- Checks: C/O LA Students Most in Need, 221 Figueroa St., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Funds raised will go towards free meals, supplies and technology.
LAUSD has set up "Grab and Go" locations across L.A. County feeding nearly 500K a day. The meals are not only for students, but their families and the eight emergency homeless shelters that opened to deal with the crisis.
Funds for supplies and technology will go towards aiding students to continue their learning at home. This includes covering daily needs from paper and pencils, to internet connections, as well as Chromebook and other computers to keep students and their families connected to online learning tools.
Be sure to watch CBS Los Angeles on Thursday to help those who are struggling with the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.