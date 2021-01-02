The Epoch of the Epic in Miami

San Diego was up 24-0 in the second quarter, so it's kind of incredible that Miami, which then made a change at quarterback, fought back to eventually take a 38-31 lead in the fourth.

"I didn't want to go home a loser, " Joiner stated.

The Chargers got the ball back with 4:39 left in regulation and eventually got down to the Miami nine. On 1st-and-goal, Fouts lobbed a pass that running back James Brooks caught for the score. The pass was intended for Winslow, but Brooks cut in front to catch it.

Benirschke's extra point tied the game, but that game-saving touchdown was a play Fouts said should have failed.

"We ran that play a lot," he mentioned. "It's designed to go to Kellen, which was a good idea. But, in the thousands of times we ran that play … never once did the running back figure in. James Brooks made the smartest football play I have ever been associated with. He ran the base line of the end zone. My ball was intended for Kellen; Kellen was exhausted and really, out of nowhere flashes JB to make the catch for the score. To this day, it's the most amazing play I've ever been associated with.