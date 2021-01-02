The Epoch of the Epic in Miami

It's not every day an NFL game gets a nickname.
But when it does, it's because it's special.
That was true of the 1981 AFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins. From scorching temperatures to overtime, the game had a little bit of everything and after totaling over four hours of play, it rightfully earned the legendary nickname, Epic in Miami.
It's a game many consider the greatest in Chargers team history and one of the most iconic NFL games of all time.
To commemorate the Epic in Miami's nearly four-decade anniversary, we got a handful of some of the game's players together to reminisce and take us inside the huddle of the Bolts' 41-38 victory.
Here are five stories told by the guys who played through the truly epic game.