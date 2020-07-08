Through the years, we've watched you participate in Dixie Youth Baseball, earning you several trips to the World Series, and even made an appearance in a Super Bowl. Middle and high school sports were no different. Watching you play was always a thrill. You thrilled us and you thrilled the fans, both home and visiting. You've always practiced hard and played hard. You have been respectful to your coaches and a team player.

And then came the University of Virginia. Not only were you an exceptional athlete, but you were a student scholar, graduating in 3.5 years. Your dad and I couldn't be more proud! You have been dedicated and focused. You set your goals and put in the time and work to reach those goals.

Now you are about to embark upon a new chapter in your life. A chapter where the sky is the limit. You will develop new relationships, make new memories, and have experiences of which you will deserve. Whether near or far, we will continue to support you, continue to cheer for you, but most importantly, we will always continue to pray for you. You have made your family and your community extremely proud. You have set the example and paved the way for the young men who will come behind you. We love you more than you'll ever know!