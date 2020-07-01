Writing this letter to you brings back a flood of memories of your childhood and the times we spent together, especially those that revolved around sports such as basketball, soccer, and of course, football.

I remember at the age of 10, when you first approached me about playing football, I was hesitant and expressed reservations about it. We went back and forth discussing it, but we both decided to wait a year.

(I was secretly hoping you would forget about it…but of course, you didn't.)

The following year, you asked again about playing, so this time I said yes. Now you are 11, you're ready to play pee wee football. The day of your first game, we were both nervous, but once you put on those pads and made your first hit, you were okay. Later, we talked about the game on the ride home and I realized then, you had fallen in love with the game of football.