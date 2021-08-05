Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

080521_ConvoNas_CMS2
11 Questions with Nasir Adderley
The Chargers safety answers everything from the team "making special things happen" in 2021, to the defense, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, & more.
By Hayley Elwood Aug 05, 2021

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.

Our next conversation features safety Nasir Adderley.

2021 marks Adderley's third season in the NFL and he looks to build off of 2020, where he came into his own both on defense and special teams.

Here's more from Adderley on how he's fitting into this defense, what the return of Derwin James means, what it's like going up against Justin Herbert in practice, and more.

How's training camp going?

Nasir Adderley: Camp's going great. It's exciting for all of us as we're getting a lot of guys back. It's a new atmosphere. Everyone's optimistic because we know we've got a special group. So we're just putting the work in every day to make sure we maximize it.

Where does that optimism come from? Is it coming from the coaches or is it all of you on the team?

Adderley: I think it's just an all-around thing. The energy the coaching staff brings to us, and even us just being around for a while, we love playing for one another. We're sick of the results we've put out there the last couple years. We're looking forward to making special things happen and that's what we're holding each other accountable for every day.

This defense is new this year, but what's it been like acclimating to it?

Adderley: It's exciting. I'm gonna be playing a little bit more roles and moving around the field a little bit more. I feel like it really showcases my abilities. I'm really excited, I'm just making sure I'm locked in and doing whatever I can to help our team.

What does it mean having Derwin James back and getting the chance for you two to deploy your skills together?

Adderley: He's my guy. We've been working all offseason. Especially with everything he's been through, it's exciting to see him back out here being the same DJ that everybody knows. I'm excited for him and I can't wait for him to show everybody the old DJ.

“We just feel like those guys are going to continue to grow with their relationship. Once they reach that comfort zone within the scheme, which they’ve already shown a pretty high comfort zone in a short amount of time, I feel like those guys will be a really nice tandem back there.” – Head coach Brandon Staley

Chris Harris Jr. talked about how he's learning to play safety. There seems to be an emphasis on "position-less" players and being multiple. When you talk about yourself moving around, how does being multiple benefit not only you, but this unit?

Adderley: If everybody knows what everyone is doing, then you know where your help is. You can use that to your advantage; when you can be aggressive, when you gotta be a little more cautious with more to protect. Guys like DJ and Chris, they're moving around all the time so I'm trying to be their eyes back there and help them get in position to help everybody else know where they're supposed to be.

What's it like going up against Justin Herbert in practice?

Adderley: It doesn't get better than that. I mean he performed the way he did for a reason. He's a great leader and he's making us better every single day.

Secondary coach Derrick Ansley had you at the Senior Bowl. What's it like been reuniting with him?

Adderley: It's been great. I'm super familiar with him. I had him the whole week there and we get along really well. He's on me often making sure I'm taking care of my business, but I love that from a coach. He's a very intelligent guy, just very technical making sure our footwork is right.

A lot of work happening on special teams out here in camp. What does that say about the emphasis special teams coordinator Derius Swinton and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari are putting on that group?

Adderley: It's about being a team of "teams." I like that we're slowing things down and really making sure everybody is getting the fundamentals down and have everyone on the same page with what we're trying to accomplish. Special teams is a huge difference maker in games so it's something that we're definitely not gonna take lightly. It's helpful going full-speed getting those reps, but also helpful slowing it down because you're looking at a whole lot of things out there on the field. But slowing it down gives you a good understanding of your responsibility.

“Nas is fully loaded. He and [CB] Tevaughn Campbell, I walk around and call them Teslas. Teslas, you don’t hear them coming, they just go fast by you. For those guys, it looks easy.” - ST Coordinator Derius Swinton

Quick hits … Who's your biggest inspiration?

Adderley: I get inspired even from my teammates. Just seeing people bounce back from adversity and become better. A lot of guys on our team have dealt with adversity, DJ, Drue [Tranquill.] I love seeing people bounce back and that's something I'm looking to do, also. I haven't put on the performance I want to so far in my career and I'm looking to turn the tables.

Favorite play of 2020?

Adderley: Gotta be the pick on Monday Night Football [against the New Orleans Saints.] I should have scored! That play still keeps me up at night but I'm moving on and looking forward to making big plays this year.

What excites you about this year?

Adderley: Shoot, I'm taking it one game at a time but I'm really excited to just play with these guys. We have a lot of fun together out there. Even getting the pads on for the first time, it was a lot of fun. We make practice fun, but I know the season is gonna be everything we hope it will be.

back to top

Related Content

news

The Epoch of the Epic in Miami

Here are five stories from one of the most iconic Chargers wins and games in NFL history.
news

Dear Rookie: A Letter to KJ Hill From His Parents

This is the sixth and final letter in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players. 
news

Dear Rookie: A Letter to Alohi Gilman From His Parents

This is the fifth of six letters in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players. 
news

Dear Rookie: A Letter to Joe Reed From His Parents

This is the fourth of six letters in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players. 
news

Dear Rookie: A Letter to Joshua Kelley From His Mom

This is the third of six letters in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players. 
news

Dear Rookie: A Letter to Kenneth Murray From His Parents

This is the second of six letters in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players.
news

Dear Rookie: A Letter to Justin Herbert From His Parents

This is the first of six letters in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players.
news

'You Can't Just Stand on the Sidelines and Watch'

Read head coach Anthony Lynn's Q&A with the Los Angeles Times' LZ Granderson.
news

Chargers Icon Antonio Gates Announces Retirement Following Hall of Fame Career 

NFL's all-time leader in touchdowns by a tight end will join Chargers' front office as Legends Ambassador.
news

Michael Davis Plays for Mother, Family and Latino Heritage in Mexico City

Chargers cornerback Michael Davis strives to represent Mexico and his family when he takes the field against the Chiefs in Mexico City on Monday. 
news

Russell Okung Connects with Son of Fallen Hero

Twenty-five Chargers players were each paired with a fallen hero's family at practice Friday and for Sunday's game, including Russell Okung who made a meaningful connection with a young man over shared tragic experiences.

From Our Partners

video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
Latest News
Advertising