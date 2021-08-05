11 Questions with Nasir Adderley

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.
Our next conversation features safety Nasir Adderley.
2021 marks Adderley's third season in the NFL and he looks to build off of 2020, where he came into his own both on defense and special teams.
Here's more from Adderley on how he's fitting into this defense, what the return of Derwin James means, what it's like going up against Justin Herbert in practice, and more.
How's training camp going?
Nasir Adderley: Camp's going great. It's exciting for all of us as we're getting a lot of guys back. It's a new atmosphere. Everyone's optimistic because we know we've got a special group. So we're just putting the work in every day to make sure we maximize it.
Where does that optimism come from? Is it coming from the coaches or is it all of you on the team?
Adderley: I think it's just an all-around thing. The energy the coaching staff brings to us, and even us just being around for a while, we love playing for one another. We're sick of the results we've put out there the last couple years. We're looking forward to making special things happen and that's what we're holding each other accountable for every day.
This defense is new this year, but what's it been like acclimating to it?
Adderley: It's exciting. I'm gonna be playing a little bit more roles and moving around the field a little bit more. I feel like it really showcases my abilities. I'm really excited, I'm just making sure I'm locked in and doing whatever I can to help our team.
What does it mean having Derwin James back and getting the chance for you two to deploy your skills together?
Adderley: He's my guy. We've been working all offseason. Especially with everything he's been through, it's exciting to see him back out here being the same DJ that everybody knows. I'm excited for him and I can't wait for him to show everybody the old DJ.