11 Questions with Nasir Adderley

Chris Harris Jr. talked about how he's learning to play safety. There seems to be an emphasis on "position-less" players and being multiple. When you talk about yourself moving around, how does being multiple benefit not only you, but this unit?

Adderley: If everybody knows what everyone is doing, then you know where your help is. You can use that to your advantage; when you can be aggressive, when you gotta be a little more cautious with more to protect. Guys like DJ and Chris, they're moving around all the time so I'm trying to be their eyes back there and help them get in position to help everybody else know where they're supposed to be.

What's it like going up against Justin Herbert in practice?

Adderley: It doesn't get better than that. I mean he performed the way he did for a reason. He's a great leader and he's making us better every single day.

Secondary coach Derrick Ansley had you at the Senior Bowl. What's it like been reuniting with him?

Adderley: It's been great. I'm super familiar with him. I had him the whole week there and we get along really well. He's on me often making sure I'm taking care of my business, but I love that from a coach. He's a very intelligent guy, just very technical making sure our footwork is right.

A lot of work happening on special teams out here in camp. What does that say about the emphasis special teams coordinator Derius Swinton and assistant special teams coach Mayur Chaudhari are putting on that group?