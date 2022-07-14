Chris Rumph II Explains 'Invaluable' Situation Entering 2022 Season

The Chargers created quite the buzz across the NFL when they traded for All-Pro outside linebacker Mack back in mid-March.

Rumph used one of those tools and wasted no time reaching out to his dad, who was the Bears' defensive line coach last season, to find a way to welcome his new teammate.

"I was excited! Once I saw that news, I texted my dad and I was like, 'Let me get his number and tell him congratulations.' I texted him, 'Can't wait to work with you and we're going to do some big things here.' I mean I was really excited when I saw that and I'm looking forward to see what we can do with these sack numbers this year."

A few months later, the Chargers added another OLB in two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy. Rumph talked about how 'invaluable' it is to have veteran outside linebackers like Mack, Van Noy and Joey Bosa in just his second year and what it's like to practice alongside the veteran trio.

"It's a lot of listening for me," Rumph said. "I mean you've got guys who have played shoot, 20-plus years combined in the NFL and I'm going into my second season. Just being able to be around them, hear them talk football, see what they see, see what moves they like, and try and take bits and pieces from their game and see if I can apply them to my game. I mean it's invaluable, especially as a young player, so I just soak in everything I can take in and at the same time, try to compete with them and be on their level or even better."

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill talked about how good Rumph has looked with the added weight he's put on during the offseason and how beneficial it is for him to have Bosa, Mack and Van Noy as mentors.

"There are a lot of tidbits that he can gain from being in that room," Hill said. "Just how to be a pro. He'll continue to watch those guys and see how they do things on and off of the field. It's going to be a benefit for the young guy … He's been doing everything that we've asked him to do. I know that he is going to have a huge jump, just by having those guys in the room ahead of him giving him some nuggets there."

When looking at the Bolts' OLB room, it's easy to get excited about the potential for the 2022 season. Ask Rumph, and he'll tell you why he feels they can be the top OLB group in the league this season.