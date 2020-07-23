We are so proud of you. As you continue this journey, always know we are here for you.

You are blessed to have two fathers and two mothers who love you dearly. It has not been easy as some may think, but you have endured the times of disappointments and ups and downs. There are times when we as a family knew things were not fair, but you know we would always say to you, "God has not put you in this place to let you fail." Your strength and resilience have always seen you through. It is important that you understand that. We were never the parents to tell you what you wanted to hear, but what you needed to hear.

Watching you grow from a child to a responsible adult has helped me to appreciate the small things as a mother. While we are certainly proud of all your football and academic accomplishments, we are most proud of the person that you have become thus far in your life.

Keep moving forward in the direction you've been traveling, son, and always keep God first. As you continue to your next stage of life, always remember to keep God first, stay humble and kind, do your best at everything you do, and last, always give back (and) be a servant to others. We love you and Good luck!

