This is a letter from Mom and Dad. We are writing this letter to express three reasons why we are so proud of you. You have become and (are) becoming the man that we envisioned you to be. From the day I told your mother she was pregnant with you, your heart and my heart have been connected. And after 21 years overseeing, watching, anticipating, protecting, loving, and caring for you, we can truly say you are now a full-grown man.

What is it that makes you a man? A man that we respect, and a man that we are very proud of.

Number One: Your character. Your character is who you are. It is the source of our making. It is the heart of everything we do. You are wise beyond your years, son. You are mature beyond your years. And you make decisions that a seasoned man would make. That's character. You have integrity, honesty, insightfulness, and a deep compassion for doing things the right way. At an early age, you made your commitment to Christ and it is His influence that is governing your life and the reason why your decision making has been so phenomenal. My prayer is that you will always remember to follow the advice my mother gave me, and that I gave to you. That is, "Do right and right will follow." I have built a quality of life on that principle.