This is the first of six letters in the "Dear Rookies" series written and read by family members of the Los Angeles Chargers' newest players.

By Mark and Holly Herbert

As you begin this next chapter, a chapter you have dreamed about and worked hard for, we just want you to know how very proud we are of you. Justin, you are living your dream, not out of luck, but hard work, commitment and determination. And while we know you are ready to get to LA, we want to send you off with a few things that are important to us, not only in football, but in life.

1 - Remember 'The Golden Rule.'

As you know this was important to Papa Rich. He had a way of making anyone he was talking to feel special. You can honor him by passing that on to those you encounter every day.

2 - Always do your best.

3 - Strive to do better.

4 - Never give up.

5 - Be true to yourself.

Being real is one of the greatest gifts you can give yourself and others. Who you are has gotten you to this place.

6 - Have fun!

We know you are competitive and ready to give this all that you have. Enjoy the process!

You got this, and if you ever need anything: we got you!

We love you to infinity and beyond!

Photos: Justin Herbert's Childhood

Get to know QB Justin Herbert and browse through photos of him as a kid.

