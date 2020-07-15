We have been thinking about your journey to the NFL up to this point and wanted you to know that we couldn't be happier for you! Getting the call from the L.A. Chargers on draft day was a surreal moment, and it seemed like your journey flashed before our eyes as we watched you become overwhelmed with emotions.

Despite many challenges along your journey, you have always been driven by your passion for football. You faced immense adversity in many forms, but you stayed the course with optimism and gratitude.

Your journey through high school, NAPS, USNA, Notre Dame, and now the NFL has been nothing short of amazing, and it has taught those closest to you some invaluable lessons.

Lessons like developing an insane belief in yourself and developing a strong work ethic to hone your skills has given others the courage to also do the same.

As you begin a new journey with the L.A. Chargers, we encourage you to continue along your path. Since your first jersey number was No. 7, and you are part of a family of seven siblings, we wanted to wish you seven words of encouragement: