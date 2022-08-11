Physicality: A Look Inside the Chargers 2022 Mindset

On the morning of June 15, Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley gathered the Bolts together for a team meeting at Hoag Performance Center.

The Chargers were set to begin a two-day minicamp, and Staley had a message to deliver to his squad.

"There's a lot that's being talked about with this group right now," Staley said. "They're going to use words like 'talent' and 'AFC West' and 'Super Bowl.'

"It actually should upset you when someone says you're a 'talented' team, or you're a 'talented' player," Staley continued. "We're not a talented team. We're a tough team.

"You're going to hear me talk a lot of about it in training camp — Toughness. Discipline. Physicality," Staley added. "We've got a football team. We're an organization. We're about something. It starts with your practice field, your weight room. If all of us in here have that mindset, then this team will be special."

The Chargers 2022 season kicks off in exactly one month with a home opener against the Raiders.

Over the next few weeks, Chargers.com will look at each of those themes Staley wants to represent his team, beginning with Physicality.

The second-year head coach explained on a macro level how he wants physicality to resonate within his team.

"It establishes a mindset of how you want to play the game. Physicality is the essence of football, especially at the point of attack," Staley said. "This is a contact game and there's a lot of different forms of that. Blocking and tackling are the essence of that.

"But when you're covering people or trying to get open, there's a physicality that needs to express itself for you to be as good as you need to be," Staley continued.