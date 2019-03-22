Local Prospects Take the Field for SDSU's Pro Day

The annual NFL Scouting Combine is usually viewed as the "ultimate job interview." However, not every draft-eligible prospect gets an invitation to Indianapolis.

So how do those prospects make sure to get face time with NFL coaches and scouts? Their college local pro days.

The Bolts' coaches and front office have visited many Southern California schools' pro days all week including San Diego State University (SDSU) on Friday. That's where former Aztecs like QB Christian Chapman, TE Kahale Warring and others took the field one last time to show off their skills.

"It felt good coming out here and being with my guys again," Chapman said. "It brought back memories. There were some nerves, but then I kind of settled in. It's just good to be out here. A lot of guys have nothing to lose as it's the last football we'll play here at State on the practice field so it was good."

"There are tons of people out here, and everybody got a chance to show what they can do," Warring admitted. "It's really everybody's big shot and it's just fun. You get a nice adrenaline boost just proving yourself."

Overall, SDSU had more than a dozen prospects at their pro day. Chapman was one of those who didn't get a Combine invitation, but enjoyed being able to show out and get one-on-one time with NFL scouts and coaching staffs, including the Chargers, on Friday.

"It was good," Chapman reflected. "You kind of expect what they want from you, what you want to throw and the pace of how they want things to go down. But when you come out here, you've got nerves. You're out here and it's your stage. It's a little unsettling but you have to settle in and play football like you (always have) been."

Warring was one of three Aztecs who took part in the Combine last month and said Friday was another positive day in his journey to his next chapter.