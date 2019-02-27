Local Prospects Looking to Take the Combine by Storm

Top prospects from coast to coast are currently on their way to Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

That includes a few right in our own backyard.

Overall, seven prospects from UCLA and USC are looking to take the Combine by storm. Here is a closer look at each player:

UCLA

T Andre James – The 6-5, 305-pound junior declared for the draft after starting all 12 games at left tackle for the Bruins in 2018. He previously started all 13 games at right tackle as a sophomore and seven as a redshirt freshman. Pundits praise his ability to "stick and steer opponents" and expect him to kick inside to guard at the next level.

TE Caleb Wilson – Praised for his prowess in the passing game, Wilson boasts an ideal frame at 6-5, 240-pounds. He is fresh off a strong junior campaign in which he was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after snaring 60 receptions for 965 yards (16.1 average) and four touchdowns.

USC

T Chuma Edoga – Edoga has a knack for the game that pundits note simply can't be taught, specifically "his ability to get to blocks in a variety of positions from his initial stance" per NFL.com. He started all 12 games a year ago as a senior, earning second-team All-Pac-12 honors in the process.

EDGE Porter Gustin – At 6-5, 257-pounds, Gustin boasts rare size for an edge rusher which he uses to his advantage. He burst onto the scene early with back-to-back 5.5-sack seasons as a true freshman and sophomore. Unfortunately, Gustin has battled injuries the past two years, missing half of the 2018 campaign with a broken ankle. Nonetheless, he managed to lead the team with 7.0 sacks.

CB Iman Lewis-Marshall – A local product raised in Long Beach, Lewis-Marshall is a physical corner who more than lives up to his "Biggie" nickname. He was a four-year starter at cornerback, though some believe he may transition to safety in the NFL.

LB Cameron Smith – Experts love how reliable Smith is at inside linebacker, praising his football instincts and tackling prowess. His top season came in 2017 when he led USC with 112 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and one interception, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior.