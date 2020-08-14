LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

With in-school learning on pause because of COVID-19, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) offered summer school courses online this year.

But to make school a little more fun and exciting during this virtual time, LAUSD teamed up with the Los Angeles Chargers to create a four-week Summer with the Chargers program open to any and all K-12 students.

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."

"It is critical to provide resources that keep kids engaged with school and each other while they are quarantined due to COVID-19," said Heather Birdsall, Chargers director of community partnerships. "The Chargers' participation in LAUSD's summer school made the assignments interesting and relevant for the kids."

Over 1,000 students initially registered, but once word about the unique courses got out to siblings and neighborhood friends, the district estimated that Summer with the Chargers reached approximately 2,000 students during the entire four-week period. The program also included 25 LAUSD teachers and students from kindergarten through high school were treated to 50 different course selections with each week focusing on a different theme allowing various members of the Chargers organization, and even running back Justin Jackson, to share a bit about their careers with the students.

"I had a really good time during the four weeks with the Chargers," one student said. "It was all just amazing, learning about new jobs, about the body, and even sports medicine. I really wish that I can do this class next summer and the summer after that until I am through with middle school. I want to expand my knowledge all about a football team and one day even be on one if possible."