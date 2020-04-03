'LA Students Most In Need' Charitable Effort Raises Over $1.6 Million

"I hope anyone who can donate any amount, large or small, will pitch in to help - this is about feeding children in our city," CAA President Richard Lovett said.

"Everyone at KCBS 2, KCAL 9 and CBSN Los Angeles is deeply honored to help make a difference for local children and their families during this incredibly difficult time. We are pleased to have used the reach of our broadcast, streaming and web platforms to connect with Southern Californians and rally support for this important cause," KCBS 2, KCAL 9 and CBSN Los Angeles President and General Manager Jay Howell said. "Thanks to all the CBS stars and other celebrities who joined us on air, and thanks to everyone who made a donation."

"In challenging times like this, it is incredible to see partners come together united in a common goal for our community," iHeartMedia Los Angeles President Kevin LeGrett said. "I am inspired to see the outpouring of generosity from everyone who was able to give big and small to help others at a time when it is undoubtedly the most difficult. We are proud to have been a part of it."

"Whether you were in a position to give financially to Thursday's fundraiser benefitting LA Students Most In Need or are one of the millions of families struggling to make ends meet during these unprecedented times, we simply want everyone to know that we're going to get through this together," Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman Dean Spanos said. "It's through adversity that we discover our true character, and seeing our community rally to support one another in this most difficult of times has not only been inspiring, it's given us all hope that our best days are still in front of us."

All funds will be used to provide meals and urgently needed supplies for students and family members. Funds will also be used to address the digital divide, providing devices and digital libraries and books to enable students to continue learning during the crisis caused by COVID-19.