SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park Progress Update

On Monday, the Chargers received an on-site update from the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
The project is over 50 percent complete. Precasting for seats in the bowl is around 40 percent complete, while the columns for the canopy have all been raised. The video below highlights the latest progress, including exclusive views from the top of the stadium.
Chargers.com will update fans monthly on the progress of the team's new home, which is slated to open in 2020. The team announced pricing for all general seating last Wednesday. Click here for seating and price chart.