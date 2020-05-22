KJ Hill's Dynamic Senior Season Influenced by a Hall of Famer

Hill certainly had a special season.

He became Ohio St.'s all-time receptions leader and led the Buckeyes in receptions for the season before being selected by the Bolts in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

"He did everything he could do in college; four-year starter, caught a ton of balls and won a ton of games at Ohio St.," general manager Tom Telesco said. "We weren't necessarily looking to go receiver in the seventh round, but we just thought he was too good a player to let go there."

Carter said he was impressed with what Hill did his final season in college, despite knowing the added demands that returning can bring. Along with breaking the all-time receptions record, he finished 2019 with 57 receptions for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"Even though he made the decision to go back to school, it's always a lot of pressure to put up good numbers; guys want to be drafted high and they want senior awards," Carter mentioned. "When you're typically on a team that was in the top five for the most part of the season, you have to sacrifice. For me, he never got selfish trying to think of his pro career and chase stats compared to being a leader, being consistent, continuing to develop as a football player, and he had a heck of a season."

But overall, it's that unselfish mentality coupled with talent that Carter believes will prove beneficial for Hill at the next level.