Keys to the Game: Chargers vs. Jets

"When you look at the explosive players on their team, his number keeps showing up. It's his speed. He's a 4.3 guy that can run. I think he's been a great surprise for them. They're looking at his ability to make big plays down the field for them. On tape, you can see him outrun very good corners, and make plays on very good corners. They would have no issues running it 35 times a game. But it doesn't mean they won't take shots. It doesn't mean that they're not going to try to get the ball in their playmakers' hands. And he's one of those guys. So we anticipate them trying to get him the ball some in the passing game."

3. Powell Power Football – As Bradley mentioned, the Chargers expect a healthy dose of Bilal Powell on Sunday. New York loves to pound the rock, with the team anticipating they may run it 40-plus times. However, with Matt Forte and Elijah McGuire questionable to play due to injury, Powell is expected to see most of the action. The veteran currently leads the team in carries (146), yards (581) and touchdowns (four), so the Bolts stressed the need to corral the power back. Nobody knows just how talented Powell is more than Lynn, who was his position coach in New York. As such, he had high praise for the running back:

"He's one of my favorite human beings in the National Football League. He's very intelligent, tough, physical, he can run, catch, block; he's like a coach on the field. I love Bilal."

4. Belief in BO – The Bolts are banged up at running back. Andre Williams was lost for the season with a broken wrist earlier this month, while Austin Ekeler suffered a wrist injury of his own in KC. The silver lining is the Chargers have Branden Oliver waiting in the wings. Oliver was the primary complement to Melvin Gordon earlier in the year before a hamstring injury forced him to miss two games. During that time, Ekeler proved to be so effective that the team couldn't take him off the field. Thus, Oliver has spent much of the season as a healthy scratch. The Chargers will rely on Gordon to continue to be the team's bell-cow back, but they have complete faith in Oliver to carry his share of the load. As Philip Rivers noted, it's a boost having someone with fresh legs this late in the season:

"You never hope someone goes down, but Branden's been really patient to where for he himself, it's probably been hard for him. But, you're going to get a guy that's fresh who's still stayed in it. They guy's a real pro. You're going to get a fresh back that doesn't have a lot of wear and tear as you get down to this time of the season. It can be a real positive thing. We'll see how Ekeler does with whatever apparatus he ends up wearing. But, it'd be good to have BO. You never want to see guys go down, but when they do, you're thankful to have a guy like BO ready to go."