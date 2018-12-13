Keys to the Game: Chargers vs. Chiefs

4. The Eric Berry Factor – Eric Berry is one of the top safeties in the game…but he hasn't suited up in well over a year. In fact, the last time Berry took the field was Week 1 of the 2017 season against the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, he suffered an Achilles injury that night and missed the rest of the year. He was primed to return to start this season, but a heel injury suffered late in the summer has kept him sidelined. That is, until now. While it's not official, all signs out of Kansas City point toward Berry making his long-awaited return Thursday night. Thus, not only will the Bolts have to face off against one of the league's elite safeties, they also must combat the emotional lift his return gives the entire team. Rivers has had countless battles with Berry over the years, and he opened up about what it's like to go up against him: