Keys to the Game: Chargers at Broncos

1. Minimize Miller – Von Miller is going to make his fair share of plays. That's to be expected out of one of the premiere defenders in the NFL who is a perennial All-Pro, Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl MVP. The key is to not allow the edge rusher to single-handedly wreck a game. Miller has a knack for coming through in the clutch, whether it's taking down the QB or authoring a strip-sack. The Bolts are keenly aware of Miller's dynamic abilities, with Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt saying it best when describing the linebacker:

"I don't think there's any question he's one of the best players in the league. He's a very good player. You definitely have to be aware of him; that's for sure…They do a good job of moving him around to create matchups, so at some point, you have to block him one on one. That is what they are trying to do. A lot of times, they are going to accomplish that at some point of the game just like we as an offense try to scheme matchups to take advantage of those at times. But, you have to do everything you can to try to get help on him because he is so disruptive."