Keys to the Game: Browns vs. Chargers

2. Continue Takeaway Tear – The key to the Chargers' strong play of late has been the turnover differential. While the offense has protected the rock, the defense has been the best in the league at taking it away. After forcing six turnovers against the Bills in Week 11, L.A. forced another two to seal the Thanksgiving win in Dallas. Not only are they getting their hands on the ball, but the Bolts are doing damage with three defensive touchdowns over the two-game span. The team must keep that going against a Browns team who leads the league in giveaways. Bradley weighed in on the team's success of late in that department:

"I think you start believing in it when it does take place. We talk to our guys about, we're defined by that — our ability to get the ball and score. It's not just by getting the ball, we want to have that mentality to score, too. That's what we preach in OTAs. We're defined by our ability to get the ball and score. That's what we always want to go after, unless the situation doesn't present itself. So when you have times that you see us, the vision comes alive. When you have an example — 'See? This is what we're talking about.' We got a pick for a touchdown. We got a sack-caused fumble, a strip for a touchdown. When those opportunities present themselves, we talk to them about it. Our vision is starting to come to where we are. We have a lot of work to do, but you're seeing a lot of progress."