Keys to the Game: Broncos vs. Chargers

1. A Fast and Furious Start – The Chargers have made marked improvements the past two weeks as they've gone on a two-game winning streak. Still, they've stressed there are important areas that must be shored up, including a lackluster start to games. L.A. has been outscored 50-7 in the first quarter over the first six games of the season. While technique issues are easy to improve through repetition and practice, trying to rectify slow starts is harder to tangibly work on. According to Philip Rivers, it all comes down to having a better sense of urgency to start the game:

"It's a collective approach, but we've always had it," he said. "So I don't know that, 'Oh, this week in practice, we're going to do this in a drill to start our practice, and we're going to really start fast this week.' No, I don't think you can (do that). I think the best way I can try to make it make sense is just (to have) more of a sense of urgency, like we seem to have when it's 16-14, when the game's on the line, or when it's 7-0 and it's the drive before the end of the first half. We've been awesome in those situations. We've gone 90 yards. We did it against New York. We did it against Oakland last week. (We need to) find a way to put ourselves in that mind frame and do that from the beginning of the game."