Ken Whisenhunt Evaluates the Bolts' First Preseason Game

The wide receiver, who has bounced around between the active roster and practice squad throughout the past three seasons, has had an impressive training camp. He's looking to parlay his work into a solidified spot on the team's 53-man roster come September. On Saturday, he finished with four receptions for 88 yards, highlighted by show-stopping touchdown that was essentially the play of the game.

Whisenhunt isn't surprised by number 11's success, and attributes it to the guys he's around with virtually all day, every day.

"(Davis) has gotten better," he said. "I think that's the natural progression when you're with a group of receivers like the ones that we have. Tyrell (Williams), Travis (Benjamin) and Keenan (Allen) are all really tremendous pros. They set the standard as far as being able to play different positions, doing a lot of different tasks. When you have a guy like Geremy exposed to that, you better adapt to what they do or you're going to stand out in a negative way. He's done that (adaption). He has worked hard. He is a guy that you always see on the field after (practice) working on things. He's always in the office trying to get better. It's good to see him make some plays in a game like that, and see that hard work pay off for him."

The offense saw the backup quarterbacks take the field last week, but this Saturday, Philip Rivers will make his preseason debut working with the first-team offense. While he's had a good camp, it's the action he'll get against Seattle that will set the tone before the regular season "dress rehearsal" rolls around in Week 3.