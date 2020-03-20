Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Friday, Mar 20, 2020 01:35 PM

Keenan Allen Playing in NBA 2K20 Live Stream on Twitch

Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

When you ask who the biggest gamer on the Chargers is, a lot of names get floated around.

But while one of those guys, Keenan Allen, streams regularly on his own Twitch channel, he's doing something no Charger or NFL player has done before on Friday.

On March 20, Allen will play in a first-of-its-kind crossover for a Phoenix Suns NBA 2K20 Live Stream on Twitch at 6:30pm PT. Joining him is NFL safety Tony Jefferson.

Fans can tune in on Allen's Twitch channel to watch.

The Suns are simulating the rest of their season via NBA 2K20, so what would have been a game between Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers, has now evolved into a virtual hardwood matchup. Allen will man controls as the Los Angeles Clippers and Jefferson will play as the Suns.

"Tipoff" is set for 6:30pm PT, so tune into Allen's channel on Twitch to follow along.

