Chargers Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

"He's just such an intense guy when it comes to football. He's such a perfectionist. That desire that he has to be great, and then his stamina for studying and working at it, is impressive. Shane Day, our quarterbacks coach, he works the heck out of him and he never gets tired of working. That's a huge positive." — Lombardi on Herbert.

For the first time in his NFL career, Herbert did not have to learn a new offense in the offseason. He has the same play-caller in Joe Lombardi, the same quarterbacks coach in Shane Day and — outside of new No. 1 tight end Gerald Everett — the same cast of starting skill players around him. Because of this continuity, Herbert is in position to fully master both Lombardi's system and his rapport with his personnel. Herbert's physical traits are, of course, off the charts. But he is an underrated processor and decision-maker. He now has two full seasons of NFL experience banked away in his brain. What happens when his mental game catches up with his physical game? We are going to find out in 2022. And I think it's going to look like a league MVP season. There is no sense in putting any limit on what Herbert can achieve in his third year in the league. — (By The Athletic's Daniel Popper).