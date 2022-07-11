Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

Jul 11, 2022 at 12:28 PM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Ty Nowell/Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason, and the Bolts will use the coming weeks to sort out position battles and enhance their skills.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, beginning with the quarterbacks.

Who's on the roster?

Justin Herbert (3rd NFL season; 3rd with Chargers), Chase Daniel (13;2), Easton Stick (4;4) and Brandon Peters (1;1).

Camp outlook

This position group undoubtedly centers around Herbert, who has already established himself as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks despite only being 24 years old. Herbert is off to a roaring start to his NFL career, as he ranks first in passing yards (9,350) and touchdown passes (69) among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 600 passes over their first two seasons.

The franchise quarterback will benefit from continuity in 2022, as Chargers Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi and the passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day return, as do Herbert's cast of skill players.

Entering Year 3, all eyes will be on Herbert to see if he can continue his recent success, or even take his game to another level.

Daniel served as Herbert's backup last season, and could hold that role once again. A veteran who is entering his 13th season in the league, Daniel provides leadership and wisdom both on and off the field for this group. And, with 70 career games of NFL experience, could step in for Herbert in a moment's notice.

Stick was a 2019 fifth-round pick by the Chargers who has appeared in just one game over three seasons. He could challenge Daniel for the backup role with a strong camp and preseason.

Peters was signed as an undrafted free agent this spring after a strong college career that saw him play at Michigan and Indiana.

Quick quote

"He's just such an intense guy when it comes to football. He's such a perfectionist. That desire that he has to be great, and then his stamina for studying and working at it, is impressive. Shane Day, our quarterbacks coach, he works the heck out of him and he never gets tired of working. That's a huge positive." — Lombardi on Herbert.

One big question… Just how good can Justin Herbert be?

For the first time in his NFL career, Herbert did not have to learn a new offense in the offseason. He has the same play-caller in Joe Lombardi, the same quarterbacks coach in Shane Day and — outside of new No. 1 tight end Gerald Everett — the same cast of starting skill players around him. Because of this continuity, Herbert is in position to fully master both Lombardi's system and his rapport with his personnel. Herbert's physical traits are, of course, off the charts. But he is an underrated processor and decision-maker. He now has two full seasons of NFL experience banked away in his brain. What happens when his mental game catches up with his physical game? We are going to find out in 2022. And I think it's going to look like a league MVP season. There is no sense in putting any limit on what Herbert can achieve in his third year in the league. — (By The Athletic's Daniel Popper).

