Chargers Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Jul 14, 2022 at 10:05 AM
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Expectations are high, as second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, continuing with the wide receivers.

Who's on the roster?

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Jalen Guyton, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore, Jr., Joe Reed, Michael Bandy, Maurice Ffrench, Trevon Bradford

Camp outlook

Allen and Williams are the top dogs here, as the pair makes up one of the league's best pass-catching duos.

Both have developed a strong rapport with Justin Herbert over the past two seasons, too, as they have the same number of touchdown catches (14) from the young franchise quarterback.

As Allen has made five straight Pro Bowls and Williams signed a multi-year extension this offseason, the two will be tasked with leading a relatively young group behind them.

Palmer and Guyton each had 30-plus catches in 2021, and are both viewed as the top candidates for the No. 3 role in the Chargers offense. Palmer showed flashes as a rookie with four touchdowns catches, while Guyton drew praise from Chargers head coach Brandon Staley for his progression in spring workouts.

Carter was added to the roster after catching a career-best 24 passes with Washington a year ago, but he also provides immense value on special teams.

Moore and Reed have spent recent seasons on the practice squad but could battle for one of the final spots in this position group depending on how many receivers the Chargers keep. Bandy and French were also with the organization a year ago and will look to progress in their young careers.

Bradford was signed as an undrafted free agent after playing collegiately at Oregon State.

Quick quote

"We left a whole lot on the field. I think we led the league in drops. Obviously, fourth down was big for us. Third down wasn't great. I think we can get better on third down and just understanding the offense. Like we just said, just understanding the offense, being in the second year. Herbert being able to make changes. Just keep finding ways to get downfield." — Allen on how the offense can grow in 2022.

One big question… Could the Chargers start the season with only five wide receivers on the roster?

"Anything is possible when it comes to roster construction, but it is more likely that conventional wisdom returns to normal and they keep six. Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco had four tight ends on the Week 1 roster last season, but with the departure of Stephen Anderson, it is likely they would go with three tight ends. With the possibility of six receivers, that could open up an opportunity for college free agent Trevon Bradford." — (By Joe Reedy of The Associated Press).

