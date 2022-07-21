Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Safeties 

Jul 21, 2022 at 01:25 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

220615_MiniCamp_MN_131crop
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Expectations are high, as second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, continuing with the safeties.

Who's on the roster?

Derwin James, Jr. (5th year in NFL; 5th year with Chargers), Nasir Adderley (4; 4), Mark Webb, Jr. (2; 2), Alohi Gilman (3; 3), JT Woods (1; 1), Ben DeLuca (2; 2), Ja'Sir Taylor (1; 1), Deane Leonard (1; 1), Skyler Thomas (1; 1) and Raheem Layne (1; 1).

Camp outlook

James is the bonafide star of this group, a team leader and one of the best safeties in the league. He creates mismatches all over the field and his versatility is a key part of the Bolts' defensive scheme.

James didn't practice in team drills this spring after offseason surgery, but will likely be ready for camp next week.

Adderley impressed many this spring, and could be ready to take his game to another level in 2022. Gilman and Webb highlight the increased depth in the secondary, as both could provide insurance for this group in case of injuries.

Then there's Woods, a recent draft pick who has plenty of potential. He had five interceptions in college last season and has a nose for the ball.

The rest of the group features a mix of players who will be in a tight battle to make the roster.

DeLuca played in three games for the Bolts in 2021, mostly on special teams.

Taylor (sixth-round) and Leonard (seventh-round) were 2022 draft picks who could develop in time. Thomas and Layne were added as undrafted free agents this spring.

Overall, this group is filled with star power at the top in James, while players such as Adderley and Woods appear to be on the rise. And with plenty of competition throughout, this group could be among the deepest on the Bolts entire roster.

Photos: Best of Derwin James' Offseason

Take a look at some of the best shots of Derwin James' 2022 offseason

220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_001
1 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_002
2 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_003
3 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_004
4 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_005
5 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_006
6 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_007
7 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_008
8 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_009
9 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_010
10 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_011
11 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_012
12 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_013
13 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_014
14 / 80
(Adam Pantozzi/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_015
15 / 80
(Adam Pantozzi/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_016
16 / 80
(Adam Pantozzi/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_017
17 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_018
18 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_019
19 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_020
20 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_021
21 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_022
22 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_023
23 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_024
24 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_025
25 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_026
26 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_027
27 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_028
28 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_029
29 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_030
30 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_031
31 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_032
32 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_033
33 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_034
34 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_035
35 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_036
36 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_037
37 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_038
38 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_039
39 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_040
40 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_041
41 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_042
42 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_043
43 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_044
44 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_045
45 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_046
46 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_047
47 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_048
48 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_049
49 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_050
50 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_051
51 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_052
52 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_053
53 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_054
54 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_055
55 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_056
56 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_057
57 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_058
58 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_059
59 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_060
60 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_061
61 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_062
62 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_063
63 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_064
64 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_065
65 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_066
66 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_067
67 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_068
68 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_069
69 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_070
70 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_071
71 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_072
72 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_073
73 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_074
74 / 80
(Mackenzie Hudson/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_075
75 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_076
76 / 80
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_077
77 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_078
78 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_079
79 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220708_DerwinOffseason_Gallery_080
80 / 80
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick quote

"I think that Nasir Adderley has had, I would say, the same impact on defense. Derwin didn't go full speed in the 7-on-7, but I think Nas really showed up. He was our most productive guy in the spring in the secondary."

— Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley on Adderley's strong spring.

One big question… How big of a role can J.T. Woods carve out?

The Chargers drafted Woods in the third round in this spring's draft, and I am fascinated to see how Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill use the former Baylor standout in their scheme. Woods has excellent ball skills — he led the nation in interceptions as a senior last year — and really thrives in the deep part of the field because of his speed, length and range. Initially, Woods should serve as the second deep-field safety next to Nasir Adderley when the Chargers go to their big nickel package, in which Derwin James plays in the slot. It makes a ton of sense to at least initially start Woods in that role, because he will not have to play significant snaps early in his career, and he can operate where he is most comfortable — in the deep third. But if Woods has a really strong training camp, I would not be surprised if he pushes for an even bigger role. A big priority for the Chargers this offseason was creating competition throughout the secondary, and Adderley will certainly have to earn his starting job in camp. — (By The Athletic's Daniel Popper).

Related Content

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

Jackson's arrival, Samuel's potential headline position group ahead of 2022 season

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Linebackers

Bosa, Murray and Tranquill return, while Mack, Van Noy and Reeder among new additions to deep and talented position group

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Defensive Line

Joseph-Day, Johnson highlight new additions up front for Bolts

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Offensive Line

Unit could be among league's best as right tackle battle will be closely watched

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers

Palmer, Guyton among candidates for No. 3 role behind Allen, Williams

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

New-addition Everett leads group filled with talent and depth

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Ekeler is lead back, but there is plenty of competition for carries behind him

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

A look at the quartet of Bolts signal callers as training camp looms

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Held once again at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, open practices at 2022 Chargers Training Camp are free of charge.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising