Chargers Training Camp Preview: Safeties 

The Chargers drafted Woods in the third round in this spring's draft, and I am fascinated to see how Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill use the former Baylor standout in their scheme. Woods has excellent ball skills — he led the nation in interceptions as a senior last year — and really thrives in the deep part of the field because of his speed, length and range. Initially, Woods should serve as the second deep-field safety next to Nasir Adderley when the Chargers go to their big nickel package, in which Derwin James plays in the slot. It makes a ton of sense to at least initially start Woods in that role, because he will not have to play significant snaps early in his career, and he can operate where he is most comfortable — in the deep third. But if Woods has a really strong training camp, I would not be surprised if he pushes for an even bigger role. A big priority for the Chargers this offseason was creating competition throughout the secondary, and Adderley will certainly have to earn his starting job in camp. — (By The Athletic's Daniel Popper).