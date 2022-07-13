Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Jul 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM
IMG_3902
Eric Smith

Senior Writer

220614_MiniCamp_MN_139
Mike Nowak/Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers hold Mandatory Mini-Camp on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason, and the Bolts will use the coming weeks to sort out position battles and enhance their skills.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, continuing with the tight ends.

Who's on the roster?

Gerald Everett (6th NFL season; 1st with Chargers), Donald Parham, Jr. (3; 3), Tre' McKitty (2; 2), Hunter Kampmoyer (2; 2), Erik Krommenhoek (1: 1) and Stone Smartt (1: 1).

Camp outlook

There's a fresh veteran face leading this group, as Everett was signed as a free agent in the offseason to bolster the Bolts tight end room.

The six-year veteran isn't new to Southern California, as he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams, but should be a welcome addition after setting career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns a year ago with the Seahawks.

There is some talent and depth behind Everett, too, as Parham and McKitty have experience with this offensive system. Parham has tallied six touchdown catches in his first two seasons, and McKitty could be in line to take a step forward after his rookie season saw him play 237 offensive snaps.

Kampmoyer also returns after his rookie season in which he played in one game after spending most of the season on the practice squad.

The remaining pair of tight ends on the roster — Krommenhoek and Smartt — are rookies who were added as undrafted free agents. Krommenhoek played up the road at Southern Cal, while Smartt starred at Old Dominion in college.

Photos: Gerald Everett + ⚡️⚡️⚡️

Check out some photos of tight end Gerald Everett as the newest member of the Los Angeles Chargers

220322_GeraldEverettGallery_006
1 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_001
2 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_002
3 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_003
4 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_004
5 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_005
6 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_007
7 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_008
8 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_010
9 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_011
10 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_012
11 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_014
12 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_015
13 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_022
14 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_013
15 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_016
16 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_017
17 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_018
18 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_020
19 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_019
20 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_021
21 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_009
22 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_023
23 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_024
24 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_026
25 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_025
26 / 28
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_027
27 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
220322_GeraldEverettGallery_028
28 / 28
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick quote

"It's a fun group of guys. Everybody is talented. It's very competitive in there. We all like to have a lot of fun. We take it day-by-day, making sure that we're taking the right steps for practice and making sure that we're doing everything that we can to help this team." — Parham on his position group.

One big question… In what area can Gerald Everett improve the position?

Everett, who was with Seattle last season, had 48 receptions, the same total that Jared Cook had with the Chargers last season. While Cook's average yards per target were 2 yards better, Everett generated more yards after the catch, which hopefully translates into more large gains. The other hope is that Everett and Justin Herbert can build a quick and consistent rapport with each other. While production among the group exceeded expectations, which was largely unknown after Hunter Henry left via free agency, there were two notable instances late last season when players weren't on the same page and it led to Pick Sixes. — (By Joe Reedy of The Associated Press).

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Running Backs

Ekeler is lead back, but there is plenty of competition for carries behind him

news

Chargers Training Camp Preview: Quarterbacks

A look at the quartet of Bolts signal callers as training camp looms

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce 2022 Training Camp Schedule

Held once again at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, open practices at 2022 Chargers Training Camp are free of charge.

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed safety JT Woods to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Woods in the third round with the No. 79 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Running Back Isaiah Spiller

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Isaiah Spiller to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Spiller in the fourth round with the No. 123 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Zion Johnson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Zion Johnson to a rookie contract. The Bolts selected Johnson with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed guard/tackle Zack Bailey off waivers.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Five Members of 2022 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that they signed five players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — UCLA defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (No. 160 overall), Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (No. 195), Wake Forest defensive back Ja'Sir Taylor (No. 214), Mississippi defensive back Deane Leonard (No. 236) and Purdue fullback Zander Horvath (No. 260).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Kyle Van Noy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Bryce Callahan

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Bryce Callahan.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft:

video

Bolt Up: 2022 Draft Hype Video

Take a look back at the Chargers draft picks through the years as the start of the 2022 NFL Draft draws near and who the Chargers will select with their first round pick will be revealed.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Offensive Lineman Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Linebacker Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Troy Reeder.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver DeAndre Carter.

video

All In: Offseason Special | Arms Race

Go behind the scenes of the Chargers blockbuster 2022 free agency on this special offseason episode of All In powered by Bud Light. See how the acquisitions of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack, star cornerback J.C. Jackson and more came together as the Bolts begin loading up for the arms race for the AFC West.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tight End Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Gerald Everett.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Punter JK Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed punter JK Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Chase Daniel.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Free Agency Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, defensive lineman Austin Johnson and long snapper Josh Harris.

news

Chargers Acquire Six-Time Pro Bowl Outside Linebacker Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the team has acquired outside linebacker Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears. In exchange, the Chargers will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 sixth-round selection to Chicago.

news

Chargers Tender Offers to Guyton, Norton and Parham Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed tenders on wide receiver Jalen Guyton, tackle Storm Norton and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Mike Williams to Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Mike Williams to a multi-year contract extension.

video

Let's Play: Drue Tranquill vs. Uchenna Nwosu in Super Smash Bros

Drue Tranquill and Uchenna Nwosu battle it out in a duel of Super Smash Bros in this episode of Let's Play! Presented by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Pass the Sticks: Chris Rumph vs. Tre' McKitty in NBA 2K21

Chris Rumph and Tre' McKitty face off in NBA 2K21 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.

video

All In: Episode 10 | Our Way

Go behind the scenes of creating the 2021 Chargers and their new identity on the season finale of All In powered by Bud Light. Look back at some of the Bolts landmark games of the year, including wins over the Kansas City Chiefs & Cincinnati Bengals, as the team begins to prepare for the 2022 combine, the NFL Draft and beyond.

Latest News
Advertising