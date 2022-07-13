Chargers Training Camp Preview: Tight Ends

Chargers Training Camp is on the horizon, as the Bolts will soon return to work to get ready for the 2022 season. The Chargers will host 10 open practices as they welcome fans back to Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

What's in store for the Bolts in camp? Second-year Head Coach Brandon Staley leads a roster focused on physicality that added numerous new faces this offseason, and the Bolts will use the coming weeks to sort out position battles and enhance their skills.

Chargers.com will take a glance at each position group leading up to training camp, continuing with the tight ends.

Who's on the roster?

Gerald Everett (6th NFL season; 1st with Chargers), Donald Parham, Jr. (3; 3), Tre' McKitty (2; 2), Hunter Kampmoyer (2; 2), Erik Krommenhoek (1: 1) and Stone Smartt (1: 1).

Camp outlook

There's a fresh veteran face leading this group, as Everett was signed as a free agent in the offseason to bolster the Bolts tight end room.

The six-year veteran isn't new to Southern California, as he spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams, but should be a welcome addition after setting career highs in catches, yards and touchdowns a year ago with the Seahawks.

There is some talent and depth behind Everett, too, as Parham and McKitty have experience with this offensive system. Parham has tallied six touchdown catches in his first two seasons, and McKitty could be in line to take a step forward after his rookie season saw him play 237 offensive snaps.

Kampmoyer also returns after his rookie season in which he played in one game after spending most of the season on the practice squad.