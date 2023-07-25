Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Bolts Veterans Back in the Building for 2023 Training Camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Omar Navarro

Report Day

The Chargers are back in the building and ready for training camp.

Bolts veteran players reported to Hoag Performance Center on Tuesday morning for training camp, officially marking the start 2023 season.

Excitement was in the air in Costa Mesa as the team turns the page and looks to build off of what was a productive offseason.

"I'm excited it's the time of the year," said defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day. "New year, fresh start, super excited about that.

"It's definitely the turning of the page from last season," Joseph-Day later added. "I try not to even think about last season, there's so many things like I said previously that we learned from, and we grew from during OTAs that we look back on it and now it's a fresh start. You just build from there."

The team will go through medical evaluations and meetings on Tuesday before holding their first practice Wednesday morning at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, where they will begin their journey to continue to grow ahead of Week 1.

Chargers Report for Training Camp 2023

Check out the best photos of the 2023 Chargers arriving for the start of Training Camp

This time around last year, the Bolts welcomed a number of fresh faces as the team looked to come together.

This year is quite different with players like Joseph-Day and tight end Gerald Everett feeling settled in entering another training camp with the Chargers.

"Oh yeah, way more comfortable," Joseph-Day said. "Comfortable in my surroundings, comfortable with the people. Love the people here and I think that's an edge honestly, being comfortable, knowing what to expect, knowing what they expect from you. It's a huge advantage and I'm just super excited to be here."

Everett added: "I'm a little bit more comfortable now. Last year I was coming into a new environment and I got a little bit of familiarity now. A little bit of anxiety, but at the same time just ready to get back going."

But even for the few new veterans to the team like linebacker Eric Kendricks, who is from Los Angeles and making his homecoming, the first day still brings him excitement to get going.

"I still feel like I'm the new kid at school a little bit," Kendricks said. "It's going to be fun and good to see some familiar faces from the spring as well.

"It's crazy," Kendricks later added. "I just drove up yesterday, no big deal. No flights or anything involved. It's just a different feeling but a good feeling though."

Rookies reported in Costa Mesa last week and now the veterans join them in the building ahead of Wednesday's first practice.

A lot of work is yet to be done from now until Week 1, but it will also be the Bolts first chance to put on pads later into training camp — something that is big in developing team connectivity.

And although Kendricks is looking forward to putting on the pads and line up next to his teammates, he joked that it's one step at a time.

"I'm always anxious a little bit. Just excited to get the pads on," Kendricks said before catching himself. "Not necessarily get the pads on right away, let's ease into it. Let's be real.

"But I think you figure out your teammates when the pads come on," Kendricks added.

This is the time of the year that brings everyone back together as the road to the 2023 season gets underway.

"It's such a positive energy that's around the building," Joseph-Day said. "A lot of buzz, everybody is excited to be back. Some guys come back with new haircuts and you're like, 'What's that?'

"It's little stuff like that but a lot of positive vibes, a lot of positive juice and I just think everybody is just ready to get after it," Joseph-Day added. "Everybody has been training their butts off, getting their bodies ready, getting their bodies primed up for this moment."

The Chargers will host 10 open practices in camp, beginning with Wednesday morning's session.

Bolt Up!

Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

