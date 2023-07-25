Bolts Veterans Back in the Building for 2023 Training Camp

This time around last year, the Bolts welcomed a number of fresh faces as the team looked to come together.

This year is quite different with players like Joseph-Day and tight end Gerald Everett feeling settled in entering another training camp with the Chargers.

"Oh yeah, way more comfortable," Joseph-Day said. "Comfortable in my surroundings, comfortable with the people. Love the people here and I think that's an edge honestly, being comfortable, knowing what to expect, knowing what they expect from you. It's a huge advantage and I'm just super excited to be here."

Everett added: "I'm a little bit more comfortable now. Last year I was coming into a new environment and I got a little bit of familiarity now. A little bit of anxiety, but at the same time just ready to get back going."

But even for the few new veterans to the team like linebacker Eric Kendricks, who is from Los Angeles and making his homecoming, the first day still brings him excitement to get going.

"I still feel like I'm the new kid at school a little bit," Kendricks said. "It's going to be fun and good to see some familiar faces from the spring as well.

"It's crazy," Kendricks later added. "I just drove up yesterday, no big deal. No flights or anything involved. It's just a different feeling but a good feeling though."

Rookies reported in Costa Mesa last week and now the veterans join them in the building ahead of Wednesday's first practice.

A lot of work is yet to be done from now until Week 1, but it will also be the Bolts first chance to put on pads later into training camp — something that is big in developing team connectivity.

And although Kendricks is looking forward to putting on the pads and line up next to his teammates, he joked that it's one step at a time.

"I'm always anxious a little bit. Just excited to get the pads on," Kendricks said before catching himself. "Not necessarily get the pads on right away, let's ease into it. Let's be real.